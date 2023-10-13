A special ceremony has been held to mark the official opening of Sinclair Academy in Winchburgh.

The school became West Lothian’s 13th secondary school when it opened its doors to pupils in August, as the third and final school built as part of the Winchburgh Schools Campus project, the council’s largest ever investment in education.

Over £60 million was invested to build Sinclair Academy, Winchburgh Academy, Holy Family Primary and shared sports block to accommodate the demand for school places in the growing development.

The school is named after The Venerable Margaret Sinclair, who is revered for her work helping people through both trade unions and as a Sister of the Order of St. Clare.

The Most Reverend Leo Cushley officially opened the school and led a special Holy Mass.

Leo said: “I am delighted that there is a new Catholic school in West Lothian to serve the surrounding community.

“Sinclair Academy is a splendid building and it was an honour to be asked to bless and open it officially. It was a great pleasure to meet staff and pupils, as well as West Lothian Council councillors.

“Congratulations also to the head teacher Dr Burns and to his staff and pupils: may they be excellent learners, good citizens and faithful disciples.”

Invited guests were also treated to a performance of Dona Nobis Pacem by the Sinclair Academy School Choir.

Headteacher Dr Gerry Burns said: “We were delighted to welcome Archbishop Cushley.

“Our fantastic new school building will help us build a real community of learning and faith and we were delighted to share it with all our special guests.”

Sinclair Academy currently provides denominational education to 80 first year pupils, which will grow considerably each year until it provides a full S1 to S6 education by 2028/29.