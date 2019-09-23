Space chase challenge for avid young Falkirk district readers

More than 1000 children in the Falkirk area participated in this year’s Space Chase summer reading challenge.

Youngsters were asked to read six books over three visits to the library over the summer months and were rewarded along the way with stickers and other prizes.

Those who completed the challenge were also, for the second year, awarded a free swim pass for Falkirk Community Trust pools and free entry to Blair Drummond Safari Park.

A special celebration was held at Falkirk Library recently for those young people from across the district who excelled in the challenge.

They were presented with prizes by Councillor Joan Coombes.

Lynne James, development librarian with Falkirk Community Trust Libraries, said: “I’m thrilled to report that even more children have participated in the Summer Reading Challenge this year.

“It’s great to see so many youngsters reading for pleasure.

“The challenge, together with a packed summer of events, has really energised our libraries this summer and our staff have put a huge amount of effort into keeping youngsters entertained and reading.”