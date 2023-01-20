Wang Pok Lo, known as Pok, is an 18-year-old student from South Queensferry and is currently working towards his doctorate in population health science.

Having started his university studies at the Open University when he was just nine, Pok embarked on a degree in mathematics.

While studying at Towerbank Primary School, he passed his National 5 exam in maths and also completed his first module at university. By the age of just 13, he had secured a First Class Honours degree in maths from the Open University.

Now aged 18, he is not in a desperate rush to complete his studies.

At 15 years old Pok was offered a place at the University of Edinburgh to research population health science. This came after he was awarded a Masters degree in statistics with medical applications from the University of Sheffield in 2019.

Pok moved to Scotland from Hong Kong with his family in 2006 and his parents encouraged his maths studies at home. Pok described his father as the “main driver” throughout his childhood as he found the numerous opportunities for his son to embark on.

The young boy continued his other studies at Queensferry High School, while working towards his Masters on the side.

When asked how he felt about being accepted to university at such a young age, Pok said: “It was unexpected; put it this way, I wouldn’t have put money on it.

Wang Pok Lo, known as Pok, secured his Honours Degree aged just 13.

"I think it’s important to take on my achievements modestly and use my strengths and weaknesses to improve.

"I’m not going to rush the final part of my degree just to break a record, as mental health is so important too. There definitely needs to be a balance.”

Pok, who plays piano, guitar and chess to unwind, is now aiming to finish his PhD by 2024 and hopes to then go to medical school to work on further research to ‘help health and society in general’.

