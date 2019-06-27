Slamannan Primary School warned it must do better

A lack of progress on monitoring how well pupils are learning has landed a primary school in hot water with Education Scotland.

Slamannan Primary School was warned to improve its performance following a visit by HM Inspectors back in 2018, but a follow-up inspection this year has found the school has made “limited progress”.

In terms of children’s attainment at the Bank Street school, the most recent inspection report – published on Tuesday – stated: “Overall, there has been insufficient progress in taking forward this area for improvement. Small improvements can be seen in attainment in literacy and numeracy, however, there is significant scope to improve this further.

“The senior leadership team and staff should continue to introduce revised tracking and monitoring processes to ensure that all children are making appropriate progress. They should make better use of assessment information and ensure children make suitable progress.”

Last year inspectors reported more needed to be done to improve learning and teaching across the school.

A Falkirk Council spokesman said: “Staff across the whole school will continue to raise the attainment for all children and young people with support from colleagues from our Children’s Services HQ.

“The school is also continuing to work with parents and carers and involve them more fully in their child’s learning. There is also a new headteacher who has been in post from the start of this year.

“She has already formed many positive relationships with staff, parents and pupils as well as providing strong leadership for the school. HM Inspectors acknowledge the impact the central support and additional resources which were provided to the school are having. This has particularly impacted on the promotion of positive behaviour in classes.”

“The school has come a long way since the initial inspection, but we acknowledge this requires to be further accelerated.”