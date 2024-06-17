Silver disco for Falkirk district pupils after school achieves its Silver Rights Respecting School Award

Members of the Rights Respecting Pupil Leadership Group organised a silver disco for everyone to enjoy to celebrate the achievement.

The music for the day was provided by Kevin Gunn of Miracles Disco.

The Rights Respecting Schools Award – organised by UNICEF – is granted to schools that show commitment to promoting and realising children’s rights and encouraging adults, children and young people to respect the rights of others in school, with the Silver award being given to those that make excellent progress towards embedding the principles of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child into its ethos and curriculum.

There was a lot of fun and celebration from all pupils during the disco.

Donna Kilpatrick, interim headteacher, said: “I am so incredibly proud of the work our pupils and staff have been doing. Our Pupil Leadership Group have worked very hard this year on developing our understanding of Our Rights.

"Every class has created a class charter focusing on the UNCRC. Our school ethos and values are built around this. This is called the ‘Whitecross Way’ and this award celebrates our school values of being aspiring, honest and kind.

"Our pupil’s social and emotional well-being is a priority within our school improvement and all our children are included and valued as individuals. Our pupil leadership groups are involved in making decisions about their education.

"We are now working very hard towards our gold award, our pupils have evaluated and created an action plan to which they will work hard to embed with in our school and The Whitecross Community. I am so excited to see the continued progress of their hard work!”

