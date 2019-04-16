Showcase for Falkirk’s talented musicians of the future

Recent budget cuts may have struck a bum note with parents but Falkirk Instrumental Music Service will still be holding its April showcase concerts at Falkirk Town Hall.

Many children in the area have benefitted from music tuition in the expert hands of Falkirk Instrumental Music Service and people will be able to see the talented youngsters showing off what they have learned at FTH from 7pm tonight and tomorrow.

One parent said: “My three children have all been tutored by staff from the Falkirk Instrumental Music Service. They have all enjoyed the benefits which learning to play a musical instrument brings – not just the improvement in well-being which comes from making music in a group, but also the academic gains across a wide range of subjects.

“The service also puts on a showcase in April, displaying talent they have so skilfully nurtured throughout the year. We’re looking forward to a brilliant two nights.”

Earlier this year Falkirk Council decided to cut £75,000 from the music tuition budget.

“We know the advantages which come from a service such as this one,” said another parent. “The research is plentiful and undisputed, yet we still find our music service compromised in times of funding cuts.

“Our council has chosen to cut funding which will ultimately mean the loss of two full-time music instructors.”

Visit www.facebook.com/FalkirkMusicServicePTA for more information.