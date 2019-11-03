Seven Falkirk area causes will gain a lottery grant boost

The National Lottery Community Fund is this week underpinning seven different projects across Falkirk district, each with grants worth up to £10,000.

Among those to benefit is Forth Valley Flyers, based in Grangemouth, which receives an award of £3,276 (distributed by Sportscotland) to help with coaching costs.

Flyers’ chairwoman Heather Ross, said: “The whole club is delighted to receive a grant from National Lottery Awards For All.

“This will enable us to push forward with our plans to offer more opportunities for those with a disability to get involved in athletics.

“More importantly it will boost confidence, skills and employment opportunities of those who will receive the training to become new coaches.”

Besides the Flyers, the other local groups to benefit are as follows -

Forth Valley Sensory Centre in Camelon gains £9.900 towards a revamp of the premises as part of a move to create a new technology hub.

The Grangemouth-based Forth Valley Migrant Network receives a grant of £5,000 towards a peer support and learning project which aims to combat isolation and loneliness.

Central Carers in Falkirk and Clackmannanshire receives £10,000 to support respite and social activities for young carers.

Central Advocacy Partners in Falkirk receives £9.567 to support self-advocacy work for young people through its Autistic and Awesome group.

Watch Us Grow will be given nearly £10,000 for a 12-week employability programme which supports young adults with disabilities.

The Newton Park Association in Bo’ness receives £9.600 towards work which includes hiring a design team to plan a potential community hub.

A National Lottery Awards for All spokesperson said: “Over the last 25 years, National Lottery players have raised an amazing £3.1 billion for 64,000 good causes in Scotland.

“Most of these awards have been for £10,000 or less so it’s wonderful to be able to celebrate this birthday milestone with a further 173 groups benefiting today through the small grants scheme, National Lottery Awards for All.

“It’s great to see groups across the Central Region sharing in the celebrations with projects that will bring local people together to meet new friends, learn new skills and build confidence amongst people of all ages.”

To find out more about the scheme, visit https://www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/ or phone 0300 123 7110.