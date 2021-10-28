Senior prizewinners at Falkirk's St Mungo's RC High 2020/21

Pictured back row: James Carter, proxime accessit; Alicia Thom, proxime accessit; Iman Bhatti, proxime accessit; Kimberley Crawford, junior proxime accessit; Amy Callaghan, junior proxime accessit; and Jess Mooney, junior proxime accessit. Not pictured Megan Donaldson, junior proxime accessit. Front row: Reece Scott, Dux; Caitlin Jamieson, Dux; Amy Millar, junior Dux; Molly McGhee, junior Dux and Timea Csicsvakova, junior Dux. Pic: Michael Gillen.

Once again, the event celebrating the pupils’ successes could not be enjoyed in person by the wider school community due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

A ceremony was held during the day for pupils to receive their awards and then streamed online for parents, grandparents and carers to watch.

However, headteacher Stephen Phee said despite this, it “should not take the shine off what you have achieved this year”.

He continued: “Life has been difficult...online learning, not seeing your friends for long periods of time, maybe falling ill and I am in awe in how well you have done this year – you should be really proud of yourself and what you have achieved.

“You coped remarkably well with Covid and all the restrictions that were in place and that are still in place, and this year, you have nothing to fear. You are here today because of your ability, hard work, determination and maturity...I have no doubt you will do just as well as the pupils this year.”

With no musical performances during the ceremony, the pupils were sent a virtual message from guest speaker Jason Leitch, national clinical director for the Scottish Government.

He spoke of his pride in the pupils, who despite the difficulties, had still managed these amazing achievements.

He also spoke of the science of celebration and how celebrating individually helps the overall team, and all our lives bring us different opportunities.

This year’s senior school duxes are Caitlin Jamieson and Reece Scott, with Timea Csicsvakova, Molly McGhee, Amy Millar being made junior duxes.

The senior proxime accessits are Iman Bhatti, James Carter and Alicia Thom. Megan Donaldson, Jess Mooney, Amy Callaghan and Kimberley Crawford are this year’s junior proxime accessits.

Addressing all of the school’s prizewinners, Mr Phee added: “You are a credit to your family...and your parents should be really proud of you and what you achieved.

“Well done and congratulations. I look forward to standing here next year, hopefully in front of your parents, congratulating you again on your wonderful achievements.”

