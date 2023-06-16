News you can trust since 1845
Scottish Education Awards: Top prize for Braes High School

A Falkirk Council high school has lifted a top education award.
By Jill Buchanan
Published 16th Jun 2023, 15:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 15:55 BST

Braes High School has won the top ‘Making a Difference’ (Secondary) Award at the Scottish Education Awards for its ‘Onwards and Upwards’ programme. The awards aim to recognise and celebrate achievements taking place within Scottish education.

Onwards and Upwards focuses on raising attainment and providing support to ensure all pupils have equal opportunities and the necessary resources to achieve their goals. To ensure pupils have everything they need to start secondary life, every young person is offered a Braes Backpack which includes essential items such as stationery and a water bottle.

Pop up shops using the principles of reduce, reuse, and recycle offer school uniform, winter clothing, prom wear and PE kit to help alleviate the financial burden on families and reduce the stigma associated with poverty.

Braes High pupils celebrate their national award, left to right: Braes High pupils Shafa Mohammad (S3), Colin Morrison (S5) and Douglas MacPherson (S4). Pic: Falkirk CouncilBraes High pupils celebrate their national award, left to right: Braes High pupils Shafa Mohammad (S3), Colin Morrison (S5) and Douglas MacPherson (S4). Pic: Falkirk Council
Making sure pupils have support at home, the programme also extends support to families and carers, offering them learning opportunities to gain qualifications.

The Onwards and Upwards programme will now go on to represent Scotland in the UK-wide Pearson Teaching Awards taking place in London later this year.

Iain Livingstone, Braes High headteacher, said: “The Onwards and Upwards programme has made a profound impact on our students’ lives. We are thrilled to receive this recognition, which acknowledges the dedication and hard work of our pupils and staff.”

Councillor Iain Sinclair, spokesperson for education said: “This is a fantastic achievement for pupils and staff at Braes High School. Onwards and Upwards showcases the school’s commitment to support every young person to attend, engage, achieve, and reach their goals.”

