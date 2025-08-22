Scottish charity empowers students to design life-changing products for the visually impaired

Leading Scottish charity TechFest, is launching its design competition ‘Innovation in Action’ for S4-S6 students across Scotland to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs.

The project is open for school registration now and invites students to design a practical and sustainable product or app that improves life for visually impaired people.

Teams of 2 to 6 students will plan every detail, conduct market research, investigate materials and the costs of various production methods, before documenting their journey in a 10-page report and in a 3-minute video.

Pupils will be supported with both a guidebook and expert-led pre-recorded masterclasses on entrepreneurship, sustainable manufacturing, finance, visual impairment and market research. They will also be invited to attend live, online ‘Ask the Expert’ sessions where they can directly ask these experts questions.

The selected finalists will deliver a 10-minute online sales pitch to the judges in December 2025.

TechFest is a charity that inspires people of all ages to engage with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths). Through interactive activities, they show how STEM builds transferable skills and opens doors to diverse careers, proving that STEM is exciting, relevant and essential to everyday life.

The Innovation in Action Competition, supported by the NCR Foundation, helps to develop skills in design, sustainable manufacturing, teamwork and communication; all tailored to meet the needs of diverse audiences, including people with visual impairments.

Participants will explore the challenges of visual impairment, learn to adapt designs, and build core skills in project management and budgeting.

Wendy Findlay, National Programme Manager at TechFest, said: “Too many young people turn away from STEM because they can’t see themselves in it. They think it’s boring, too hard or doesn’t matter. We aim to change that.

This project shows them that STEM is a way to be creative, to care and to change lives, including their own. It’s about turning ideas into reality and showing every student that their ideas can truly make a difference.”

Yvonne Whitaker, Director at NCR Foundation, said: “At NCR Foundation, we believe every pupil has the potential to use their STEM skills to build something great. Innovation in Action is designed to nurture that potential by giving every student the opportunity, support and tools to bring their ideas to life, so no child’s STEM talents go undiscovered.”

This CREST Award aligned programme will run online to ensure accessibility to schools across Scotland, including those in the most rural areas.

Candidates in the winning teams will each receive an Amazon voucher, and the 1st place winners will receive a trophy to keep at their school.

Schools that wish to take part must register via the TechFest website by the 27th of August: https://techfest.org.uk/education/ages-over-11/innovation-in-action