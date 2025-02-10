Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Many Scottish schoolchildren will be enjoying a lie-in this week ❄

Scottish schoolchildren have a number of lengthy breaks between and even during terms

Council areas can set their own term dates, meaning they might vary depending on where you live

Each Scottish council is also able to set its own public holidays - which may line up with local festivals

Winter’s second, long-awaited school break is finally here for many of Scotland’s schoolchildren.

Sadly, the week-long February half-term break - which began on Monday, 10 February for much of the country - will fly by before they know it. Fortunately though, there are many more they can look forward to throughout the coming year. According to Education Scotland, each of the country’s local authorities is able to sets its own term and school holiday dates. But just like in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, these are generally pretty similar across different schools and council areas.

The Scottish school year, which usually begins in the second or third week of August, covers three terms and lasts at least 190 days - or 38 weeks. This is broken up by a number of one to two-week-long breaks in October, and at Christmas and Easter. Some education authorities also have a short break in mid-February, and there are also a number of Bank Holidays dotted throughout the year.

Some schools also choose to close on Bank Holidays when they fall within term time, so we’ve included those as well. It is worth noting, however, that each local council in Scotland also has powers to create local public holidays - which may also impact schools in different areas.

Here is a general guide to when the Scottish school terms will begin and end throughout the rest of the year, based on the dates set by the City of Edinburgh Council:

Scotland’s term and school holiday dates 2025

Spring term

Tuesday, 7 January 2025: Start of spring term

Start of spring term Monday, 10 - Friday, 14 February: February half-term

February half-term Friday, 4 April: End of term (Easter holidays)

Summer term

Tuesday, 22 April: Summer term begins

Summer term begins Monday, 5 May : May Day

: May Day Monday, 19 May: Spring bank holiday/Victoria Day

Spring bank holiday/Victoria Day Thursday, 26 June: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin

Autumn term 2025/26

Wednesday, 13 August: Start of school year

Start of school year Monday, 15 September: Autumn holiday

Autumn holiday Monday, 13 - Monday, 20 October: October half-term

October half-term Monday, 1 December: St Andrew’s Day

St Andrew’s Day Friday, 19 December: End of term (Christmas holidays)

Each of Scotland’s local authorities has the power to set its own term and school holiday dates. The Scottish government has an online tool you can use here to find the exact dates in your council’s area.