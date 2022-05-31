SCIAF: Pupils at Falkirk's St Francis Xavier's raise cash for charity

Every year the pupils from St Francis Xavier’s Primary fundraise for SCIAF (Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund) with a series of activities.
P7 pupils take the lead in the organisation with the entire school contributing to the fundraising.
This year the school handed over £5773.60 to SCIAF’s schools officer Mark Booker.
Teacher Helen Quinn said: “The pupils organised a lot of activities to raise money with the biggest their sponsored triathlon where people had to complete a sponsored read, walk and obstacle course. There was certainly something for everyone to take part in.
"They also had a fun day, a movie afternoon, coffee morning and zumba sessions. They all enjoyed being involved.
"There is also a tradition of pupils bringing in loose change for the SCIAF Wee Box collection.
"They’ve all worked very hard to raise this money.”