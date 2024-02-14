Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Youngsters at St Francis Xavier’s got together this week to show their support for the international aid charity SCIAF as the season of Lent gets underway.

Each year generous Scots up and down the country give up a favourite treat such as coffee, chocolate, wine or crisps, and put the money they save into a Wee Box for the Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund. They then donate it at Easter to provide a hand-up to vulnerable communities worldwide, who are facing hunger, poverty and the impacts of war and conflicts.

SCIAF’s annual Wee Box, Big Change appeal raises vital funds for its life-changing work in Africa, Asia and Latin America and this year launches on St Valentine’s Day.

St Francis Xavier's Primary School help launch the SCIAF Wee Box, Big Change campaign. Pic: Contributed

St Francis Xavier’s teacher Rebecca Murray said: “Each year during Lent, the Primary 7 pupils organise and run whole-school fundraising events each week to raise money for SCIAF. This year, they have planned a movie afternoon, a fun day, an obstacle course, a non-uniform day and a coffee morning for members of the community.

“As a whole school, we will also take part in The Big Lent Walk as a sponsored event, including elements of play and prayer along the way. We are very proud of the commitment and compassion our pupils have shown to raising money for SCIAF and supporting our sisters and brothers around the world.”

This year the Wee Box appeal focusses on Rwanda, 30 years on from the genocide which claimed around one million lives.

Ben Wilson, SCIAF’s public engagement director said: “We are so grateful to St Francis Xavier’s school for giving us such a lovely welcome. Their support for people living in poverty around the world is really overwhelming.

“Our Lenten appeal this year is so important. There are so many wars and tragic things happening all over our world, which we witness every day on our television screens. But there are also ongoing struggles and injustices in countries across the world that we don’t hear much about, like in Rwanda.

“SCIAF’s work across Rwanda, driven by donations from the people of Scotland, focuses on supporting women and girls who have suffered abuse and discrimination. Working through local Rwandan organisations, SCIAF is supporting projects which help women and girls rebuild their lives, change social attitudes, and build a better future for themselves and their families.