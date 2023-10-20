News you can trust since 1845
Schools in South Queensferry impacted by strike action

Schools in the South Queensferry area look set to be impacted by strike action once again.
By Julie Currie
Published 20th Oct 2023, 14:14 BST
Unison announced another rolling programme of strike action on Monday, which covers over 21,000 members including cleaners, caterers, janitors and support assistants.

It comes after union members voted overwhelmingly to reject CoSLA’s pay offer, with nine in ten workers (89.92 %) voting against the offer in a consultative ballot.

Unison will now move to a rolling programme of action in schools and early years establishments, with dates for Edinburgh Council schools yet to be announced.

The union has yet to announce when non-teaching staff in Edinburgh schools will walk out.

However, on Wednesday, Unison served notice of the first strikes in Glasgow City, Renfrewshire, East Renfrewshire and Inverclyde councils, where staff will walk out on Wednesday, November 1.

Scottish secretary Lilian Macer said: “No one takes industrial action lightly. It’s a very difficult decision for anyone, but as much as this is about pay, it’s also about standing up for local services.

“The school staff taking part in strike action support children in school every day of the year, and many are parents with school-age children too.

"Workers are taking action because they want children to be educated in well-resourced, well-staffed schools.

“They want to start trying to reverse years of cuts and under-investment in the workforce and in services.

“No one wants to cause disruption for pupils and parents, but school staff have been left with no other option. The blame must be laid squarely at the door of Cosla and Scottish ministers.

“They have it within their gift to end the strike, but they are showing no sign of wanting to do so.

“That’s a terrible shame for everyone affected.”

