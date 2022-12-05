School strikes: Falkirk Council schools to be impacted by industrial action this week

The Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) and NASUWT unions are striking for one day this week in each council area across Scotland in a dispute over pay.

The industrial action, which is expected to affect mainly secondary schools, will take place in the Falkirk Council area on Thursday, while teachers in some other areas will walk out on Wednesday.

Falkirk Council has confirmed each school will advise parents directly on how the industrial action will affect the delivery of learning within their school.

A statement on the council’s website states: “Whilst the council is planning to open all schools that day, it must be recognised that education provision and delivery will be restricted in line with the number of teachers that will participate in industrial action.

"Each headteacher will advise parents on how this will affect the delivery of learning within their own school(s).

"We appreciate that the industrial action will disrupt the learning of our children and young people and that families may need to put alternative arrangements for childcare in place during these days and we are sorry for the inconvenience this may cause.”

Falkirk Council said the school meal service will operate as normal for those pupils who are expected to attend on Thursday. For those not expected to attend, and who qualify for free school meals, an additional payment will be included in the payment scheduled later in December to cover the holiday period.

School transport will run as normal for those expected to attend, and early learning and childcare centres and nursery classes will be open as normal.

The latest strike action, which largely only impacts secondary schools, follows nationwide industrial action by members of EIS last month, which led to the closure of almost every school in Scotland.

The latest pay offer from the Scottish Government was formally rejected last Wednesday.

Unions were being offered a rise of between five per cent and 6.85 per cent, but they want ten per cent.

