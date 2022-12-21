School strikes: Falkirk Council confirm schools impacted by teacher strike dates in January

Falkirk Council has confirmed schools will close over the three days of industrial action planned by members of the Education Institute for Scotland (EIS), the Scottish Secondary Teacher Association (SSTA), the Association of Heads and Deputes (AHDS) and the NASUWT teacher union, but not all schools will be affected on all three days.

EIS and NASUWT members in primary schools will take strike action on Tuesday, January 10 – the day after pupils across Falkirk district and much of Scotland are due to return from their Christmas break.

Those members in secondary schools will walk out on Wednesday, January 11, joined by SSTA members.

Teachers are set to walk out on strike again in the new year. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

As a result of the unions’ strike action in a dispute over pay, on January 10, 2023, all primary schools and nursery classes attached to them (including Windsor Park School primary pupils and the Inclusion and Wellbeing Service primary and secondary pupils) will be closed to pupils.

All secondary schools (including Windsor Park School secondary pupils and Carrongrange High School) will be closed to pupils on January 11, 2023.

On January 27, 2023, all schools across the district will be affected by the strike action and will be closed to pupils.

Falkirk Council confirmed that Early Learning and Childcare Centres are not affected on any of these dates.

A Council spokesperson said that pupils should remain at home on the dates where their establishments are affected, adding: “Unfortunately, we will not be in a position to offer an online learning option to these pupils on the affected days. Families of pupils remaining at home and who are eligible for a Free School Meal – excluding those receiving a meal under the universal P1-5 provision – will receive a retrospective meal payment.

"Where establishments are not affected on these dates, pupils should attend school as normal. School transport and school meals will operate as normal for those pupils attending establishments not affected on these dates.”

