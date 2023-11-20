Christmas school leavers and returning students looking to start new courses have a myriad of opportunities available to them at Forth Valley College (FVC) for January 2024.

Anyone hoping to choose and apply for a course will be delighted to know the college has places available in courses across all three teaching departments – Care,

Sport, Business and Communities; Creative, Digital and Leisure Industries, as well as STEM and Construction.

Christmas school leavers eager to push on and enter a trade, or someone who realised school was not for them and are keen to flourish in further education are

There are plenty of new courses on offer at FVC starting in January 2024 (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

being encouraged to apply now.

FVC also highlight gaining a place on an access course in January could lead to enrolment on a higher level course upon successful completion, further improving students’ career potential.

A former January start student urged people to take advantage of the vast educational and career opportunities available.

Zak Gray, 18, from Falkirk, completed a New Start – Creative Industries course which helped him progress on to a NC Media – Film and Television course.

He said: “I believe it is good to take January start courses as they feel like a good way to ease people into the college lifestyle, and they don’t give people a huge

workload to worry about in such a short span of time.”

Making Learning Work is the dynamic ethos behind everything the award winning FVC does and it is confident of offering innovative and exciting subjects throughout its three state-of-the-art campuses in Falkirk, Alloa and Stirling, ranging from Access to Degree level.

Anyone hoping to study science, engineering or construction at the FVC Falkirk Campus should know the college is one of Scotland’s leading STEM (Science,

Technology, Engineering and Maths) colleges and strategically linked to the Grangemouth strip with its numerous strong industry links.

The STEM and Construction Department has created state-of-the-art training facilities which allow the college to offer innovative integrated degree programmes in

this field, linked to the University of Strathclyde, Heriot-Watt University, Napier University and the University of Stirling and provides training to more than 1000

Modern Apprentices (MAs) every year in everything from engineering to construction.