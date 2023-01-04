News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

School holidays in the Falkirk Council area in 2023

Pupils at schools across Falkirk district are soon set to return after the festive break, but when will they next be out of the classroom?

By Fiona Dobie
40 minutes ago - 1 min read

With the start of a new year and holidays to be planned, here’s the details of holidays and in service days for 2023, according to the latest details provided by Falkirk Council.

Christmas holiday: Friday, December 23, 2022 – Friday, January 6, 2023

Hide Ad

February holiday: Friday, February 10 – Monday, February 13, 2023

Schools are going back after the summer break. Pic: Michael Gillen.
Most Popular

In service day: Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Easter holiday: Monday, April 3 – Friday, April 14, 2023

Hide Ad

In service day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Public holiday: Monday, May 1, 2023

Hide Ad

Summer holiday: Monday, July 3 – Friday, August 11, 2023

In service days: Monday, August 14 – Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Hide Ad

September weekend: Monday, September 11, 2023

October holiday: Monday, October 9 – Friday, October 20, 2023

Hide Ad

In service day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Christmas holiday: Monday, December 25, 2023 – Friday, January 5, 2024