School holidays in the Falkirk Council area in 2023
Pupils at schools across Falkirk district are soon set to return after the festive break, but when will they next be out of the classroom?
With the start of a new year and holidays to be planned, here’s the details of holidays and in service days for 2023, according to the latest details provided by Falkirk Council.
Christmas holiday: Friday, December 23, 2022 – Friday, January 6, 2023
February holiday: Friday, February 10 – Monday, February 13, 2023
In service day: Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Easter holiday: Monday, April 3 – Friday, April 14, 2023
In service day: Friday, April 28, 2023
Public holiday: Monday, May 1, 2023
Summer holiday: Monday, July 3 – Friday, August 11, 2023
In service days: Monday, August 14 – Tuesday, August 15, 2023
September weekend: Monday, September 11, 2023
October holiday: Monday, October 9 – Friday, October 20, 2023
In service day: Friday, November 24, 2023
Christmas holiday: Monday, December 25, 2023 – Friday, January 5, 2024