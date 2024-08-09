Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As pupils across Falkirk district return to lessons after their October break, when will they next be out of the classroom?

Here’s the details of holidays and in service days for the area for the remainder of the 2024/25 session, according to the latest details provided by Falkirk Council.

In service day: Friday, November 29

Christmas holiday: Monday, December 23, 2024 – Friday, January 3, 2025

February holiday: Friday, February 14 – Monday, February 17

In service day: Tuesday, February 18

In service day: Friday, April 4

Easter holiday: Monday, April 7 – Monday, April 21

May holiday: Monday, May 5

Summer holiday: Monday, June 30 – Friday, August 8

In service days: Monday, August 11 and Tuesday, August 12