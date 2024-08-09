School holidays in the Falkirk Council area for the 2024/25 session
As pupils across Falkirk district return to lessons after their October break, when will they next be out of the classroom?
Here’s the details of holidays and in service days for the area for the remainder of the 2024/25 session, according to the latest details provided by Falkirk Council.
In service day: Friday, November 29
Christmas holiday: Monday, December 23, 2024 – Friday, January 3, 2025
February holiday: Friday, February 14 – Monday, February 17
In service day: Tuesday, February 18
In service day: Friday, April 4
Easter holiday: Monday, April 7 – Monday, April 21
May holiday: Monday, May 5
Summer holiday: Monday, June 30 – Friday, August 8
In service days: Monday, August 11 and Tuesday, August 12
