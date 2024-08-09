School holidays in the Falkirk Council area for the 2024/25 session

By Fiona Dobie
Published 9th Aug 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 28th Oct 2024, 07:05 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
As pupils across Falkirk district return to lessons after their October break, when will they next be out of the classroom?

Here’s the details of holidays and in service days for the area for the remainder of the 2024/25 session, according to the latest details provided by Falkirk Council.

In service day: Friday, November 29

Christmas holiday: Monday, December 23, 2024 – Friday, January 3, 2025

As the schools prepare to return for a new academic year, here's a note of the holidays for the 2024/25 session. Picture: Michael GillenAs the schools prepare to return for a new academic year, here's a note of the holidays for the 2024/25 session. Picture: Michael Gillen
As the schools prepare to return for a new academic year, here's a note of the holidays for the 2024/25 session. Picture: Michael Gillen

February holiday: Friday, February 14 – Monday, February 17

In service day: Tuesday, February 18

In service day: Friday, April 4

Easter holiday: Monday, April 7 – Monday, April 21

May holiday: Monday, May 5

Summer holiday: Monday, June 30 – Friday, August 8

In service days: Monday, August 11 and Tuesday, August 12

Related topics:Falkirk Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice