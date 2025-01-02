School holidays in the Falkirk Council area for 2025

By Fiona Dobie
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 12:00 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 08:19 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Pupils at schools across Falkirk district will soon be returning to lessons after their Christmas and new year break, but when will they next be out of the classroom?

With holidays to be planned and a new calendar to be filled in for the year, here’s the details of holidays and in service days for 2025, according to the latest details provided by Falkirk Council.

Christmas holiday: ​​​Monday, December 23, 2024 – Friday, January 3, 2025

February holiday: Friday, February 14 – Monday, February 17

Here are the school holiday dates for the Falkirk Council area in 2025. (Pic: Michael Gillen)Here are the school holiday dates for the Falkirk Council area in 2025. (Pic: Michael Gillen)
Here are the school holiday dates for the Falkirk Council area in 2025. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

In service day: Tuesday, February 18

Easter holiday: Monday, April 7 – Monday, April 21

Public holiday: Monday, May 5

Summer holiday: Monday, June 30 – Friday, August 8

In service day: Monday, August 11 – Tuesday, August 12

September holiday: Monday, September 8

October holiday: Monday, October 13 – Friday, October 24

In service day: Friday, November 28

Christmas holiday: Monday, December 22 – Friday, January 2, 2026

Related topics:Falkirk Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice