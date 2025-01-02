School holidays in the Falkirk Council area for 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pupils at schools across Falkirk district will soon be returning to lessons after their Christmas and new year break, but when will they next be out of the classroom?

With holidays to be planned and a new calendar to be filled in for the year, here’s the details of holidays and in service days for 2025, according to the latest details provided by Falkirk Council.

Christmas holiday: ​​​Monday, December 23, 2024 – Friday, January 3, 2025

February holiday: Friday, February 14 – Monday, February 17

In service day: Tuesday, February 18

Easter holiday: Monday, April 7 – Monday, April 21

Public holiday: Monday, May 5

Summer holiday: Monday, June 30 – Friday, August 8

In service day: Monday, August 11 – Tuesday, August 12

September holiday: Monday, September 8

October holiday: Monday, October 13 – Friday, October 24

In service day: Friday, November 28

Christmas holiday: Monday, December 22 – Friday, January 2, 2026