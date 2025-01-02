School holidays in the Falkirk Council area for 2025
With holidays to be planned and a new calendar to be filled in for the year, here’s the details of holidays and in service days for 2025, according to the latest details provided by Falkirk Council.
Christmas holiday: Monday, December 23, 2024 – Friday, January 3, 2025
February holiday: Friday, February 14 – Monday, February 17
In service day: Tuesday, February 18
Easter holiday: Monday, April 7 – Monday, April 21
Public holiday: Monday, May 5
Summer holiday: Monday, June 30 – Friday, August 8
In service day: Monday, August 11 – Tuesday, August 12
September holiday: Monday, September 8
October holiday: Monday, October 13 – Friday, October 24
In service day: Friday, November 28
Christmas holiday: Monday, December 22 – Friday, January 2, 2026
