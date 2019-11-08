Sainsbury backs Forth Valley free school clothes scheme

What’s billed as a “life-changing” website offering free second hand school clothing now has a new resource a short drive from Falkirk.

The website, Prelovedstirling.org.uk, is said to provide an easy and anonymous way to source school uniforms free of charge.

Stirling Council says when the site was launched earlier this year it meant the authority was first in Scotland to host an online shop offering free “preloved” school clothing.

Sainsburys has now added its support by hosting a donation point at its Drip Road store in Stirling, as well as a free click-and-collect service for the web-shop users.

The store has also donated clothes to Preloved through its Community Fund, and local families handed in donations at

the council’s designated drop off points.

The Preloved venture was set up through a nationwide scheme called The Lens by Carol Laing from the authority’s parent and family support team.

She said: “I can’t thank Sainsburys enough for providing additional ways for us to collect Preloved clothing, which will help us put more Preloved clothes to use for families who need them.

“People have been extremely generous so far and there has been an overwhelming amount of donations.

“The aim of the Preloved online shop is not only to reduce waste, but also to reduce the stigma around sourcing good quality school clothes.

“There are so many good quality clothes out there just waiting to be loved again.”

Sainsbury’s Clothing Manager Lesley Connal said: “We are delighted to be able to support this amazing website by donating clothing from our community fund and providing a new donation point and click-and-collect service.

“This online shop provides a service that is for every parent and family throughout Stirling, whatever their circumstances. It can make a real difference to the lives of lots of people and we are proud to help contribute to its success.”

All donations are laundered and made anonymous before being posted directly to the recipient’s home address for free.

If items turn out to be unsuitable they ares simply repackaged and donated again at any of the drop off points.