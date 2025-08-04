Royal Mail warn Storm Floris may cause some disruption to delivery of SQA exam results

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 4th Aug 2025, 17:38 BST
Postal bosses have warned that their may be some disruption to SQA exam results being delivered tomorrow in parts of Scotland.

Royal Mail say the disruption caused by Storm Floris could see deliveries delayed due to the adverse weather.

However, any exam candidate whose results don’t arrive by post as expected should contact their school or college in the first instance who should be able to help.

Officials at the SQA said alternatively, people can submit an enquiry via its website and their query will be responded to by the team after noon tomorrow (Tuesday), August %

Exam results are due to be delivered on Tuesday. Pic: National Worldplaceholder image
Exam results are due to be delivered on Tuesday. Pic: National World

They added that it is not anticipated there will be any impact on the MySQA text and email service.

More than 147,000 candidates across Scotland are expected to receive results on results day this year across a range of different qualifications.

