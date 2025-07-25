Results helpline to support Falkirk pupils with SQA results

With exam results arriving for pupils at the start of August details of a helpline for young people and their parents or carers have been revealed.

Higher, National, and Advanced results will be issued on Tuesday, August 5.

Skills Development Scotland’s (SDS) Results Helpline opens from 8am on results day and will once again be staffed by expert careers advisers to assist anybody that needs help with their options and next steps, providing impartial career information, advice, and guidance.

The team of qualified advisers from Scotland’s national skills agency will be at the end of the phone line to offer guidance on colleges and universities, UCAS Confirmation and Clearing, apprenticeships, jobs and other training, volunteering, or staying on at school.

Erin Bartley is one of the SDS results helpline team. Pic: Contributed

The number for the 2025 SDS Results Helpline is 0808 100 8000 and opening details are:

Tuesday and Wednesday, August 5 and 6 from 8am to 8pm

Thursday and Friday, August 7 and 8 from 9am to 5pm

Dave McCallum, head of career information, advice and guidance operations at SDS said: “Our message for young people and their parents and carers as their results arrive is not to panic. Everything might seem overwhelming right now but remember that this is just one step on their journey.

“Our experienced advisers are here to provide expert support and guidance, offering information on a wide range of options and opportunities. They are also trained to help young people recognise that they are more than their exam results, giving them the confidence to see their strengths and abilities beyond qualifications.”

SDS adviser Erin Bartley is part of the Results Helpline team who will be taking calls from young people, parents and carers from across the country. Erin said: “Whether a young person didn’t receive the results they were hoping for, or they exceeded their expectations, we are here to help them navigate the next steps and make the best decisions for their future.”

The SDS Results Helpline has been going for 33 years and has helped tens of thousands of young Scots.

There’s also an SDS careers adviser linked to every secondary school in Scotland, with almost a quarter of a million school pupils from P7 to S6 receiving careers information, advice and guidance each year*.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said: “Young people have so many different ways to achieve their qualifications, with many eagerly anticipating their results coming through next month. It is important that no matter how they do, young people and their families have access to trusted and reliable information on potential next steps. That is what the advisers at the Skills Development Scotland helpline provide.

“I would encourage everyone looking for impartial and expert advice on the options available, whether that is in work, training or further study, to consider contacting the helpline.”

Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) helps young people get ready for the world of work by connecting them with employers and supporting them to explore a wide range of career pathways. DYW Co-ordinators are based in secondary schools across Scotland, working alongside SDS careers advisers to support pupils with their next steps.