Red carpet and glittering award ceremony recognises hard work of Falkirk film students
The event was held to celebrate the hard work and creativity of the school’s media and film students, bringing glitz and glam to the Merchiston Avenue school.
Oscar-style awards were presented to the winning students at a glittering awards ceremony in front of family, friends and local dignitaries.
The nominees this year were Emily Graham with her film ‘The Fine Art of Concealment’; Jorja McFadden with ‘Over It’; Louisa Savage with ‘Frankie Teardrop’; Michael Drysdale with ‘Sur I’m Trippin’ ; Morgan Clark with ‘Home Movies From a Holiday Home’; Eve Harkins with ‘From First Glance’; Aisling Stassin with ‘Bear Hunt’ and Katie McElroy with ‘Found Footage’.
Fraser Johnston, media teacher at the school, said: “I continue to be amazed by the incredible work of our Film and Media students as the bar is raised every year.
"I believe through film, pupils can truly shine and express themselves and we have seen the results.
"Through teaching film and media in school, I strive to create an environment where pupils feel safe to be themselves and create opportunities and a culture of film that I would have begged for when I was at school.
"The St Mungo’s Academy Awards allows the pupils who could be overlooked to have their moment in the spotlight.”
A panel of judges decided the winners of the Best Picture award. Those on the panel were Shauna MacDonald, actor and artistic director of Edinburgh Youth Theatre and Cinema School; Gail Robertson, head of film education for Screen Scotland Sean Young, skills and qualifications officer for Screen Education Edinburgh. The judges, including Shauna who has appeared in films including The Debt Collector, The Descent, Filth and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, attended the awards evening.
Eve Harkins’ film, ‘From First Glance’ scooped five of the awards on offer on the night. Her work won the categories for Best Picture, Audience Vote for Best Picture, Best Cinematography, Best Original Idea and Best Actor (Tom Green).
Katie McElroy was among the nominees for the second year in a row. This year she won Best Sound and Music and was second place in the Best Picture category. She also closed the ceremony by performing The Killing Moon by Echo and the Bunnymen.
The other winners on the night were Emily Graham who herself won Best Actress and third place in the Best Picture; and Morgan Clark was named Best Director.
All of the students’ films are available to watch on the St Mungo’s Film School YouTube channel.