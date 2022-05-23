RED Book Award held in Falkirk Town Hall won by Elle McNicoll

The 16th RED (Read Enjoy Debate) Award were back in person after having to host an online event last year.

Over 160 S2 pupils from across the district, along with teachers, school librarians and invited guests attended.

This year’s shortlist was decided in September last year by the young people of Falkirk who came up with:

Some of those attending this year's RED Book Awards in Falkirk Town Hall

Evernight by Ross MacKenzie

A Kind of Spark by Elle McNicoll

Run, Rebel by Manjeet Mann

Hold Back the Tide by Melinda Salisbury

Prizes handed out at RED Book Awards 2022. Pics: Michael Gillen

Two of the shortlisted authors Ross McKenzie and Manjeet Mann were able to attend in person.

Principal librarian Yvonne Manning said: “Each school produced wonderful digital interpretations of the shortlisted books, showcasing the talent and creativity of our young people.

“Inkspot and Silverleaf, an independent bookshop in Bo’ness, supplied the books to give the young people an opportunity to buy books and have them signed by the authors.

“Once againg the red accessories were out in force and prizes were awarded to the best.”

More prizes at RED Book Award 2022

Prizes were also given to the pupil winners of the “alternative ending” competition and the “design a front cover” competition.

When the red envelope was opened at the end of the event the winning book was revealed as A Kind of Spark by Elle McNicoll.

Elle could not attend due to ill health but had recorded a message saying how honoured she was to win the RED Book Award.

Her prize was an impressive quilted wall hanging made by Anne Ngabia, school librarian at Grangemouth and Carrongrange High Schools.