Recognition for Falkirk film student's work with award win at the Scottish Youth Film Festival

The work of a film student at St Mungo’s High School has been recognised nationally after winning an award at the Scottish Youth Film Festival.

Jasiu Janowiec’s film, The Dunmore Project, won the AMES Award for Best Higher Media Film at the festival’s awards ceremony in Perth on Saturday.

His found footage homage tells the story of Wiktor and his team as they attempt to document the historic and supposedly haunted Dunmore House. Will they discover the secrets of Dunmore House or will they face certain doom?

Speaking about Jasiu’s work, the judging panel stated: “With a unique approach to the found footage genre as well as paying homage, the Dunmore Project follows a very clear narrative backed up with solid direction as well as cinematography along with great performances from its cast."

Jasiu Janowiec won the AMES Award for Best Higher Media Award at the Scottish Youth Film Festival at the weekend. He's pictured here with his award and teacher Fraser Johnston. (Pic: submitted)

Jasiu was one of two pupils from St Mungo’s to have his film shortlisted for the award. Cerys Farquharson’s Go Fish had also made the shortlist.

Fraser Johnston, film and media teacher at the Merchiston Avenue school, said: “I could not be more proud of Jasiu and his win. In an ideal world, both Jasiu and Cerys would have won the award as both are impeccably made films but there can only be one winner.

"Film and Media has always been perceived as a ‘fun’ subject but there has been a shift as there is a belief that there can be a legitimate career path within the film industry. I feel this win has put St Mungo’s High School and Falkirk on the map as a town on the rise in terms of film, arts and culture.”

