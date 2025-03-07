Read all about it: Falkirk area primary school pupils gain silver status in literature programme
The Scottish Book Trust initiative helps schools build a culture of reading by supporting a variety of activities and setting goals.
Having already achieved core status, the teachers and youngsters at Bowhouse Primary School went for silver accreditation over the last few months.
As well as sustaining the foundational work of core level, Reading Schools’ silver has schools providing additional opportunities to broaden their learners’ experiences – such as engaging with authors, visiting libraries, and bringing in other outside expertise.
Among other things Bowhouse Primary School had to form a reading leadership group who meet regularly to discuss progress and ideas, ensuring learners are at the heart of the Reading Schools development, all year groups have some sort or representation and staff and learners work together to discuss and implement changes.
