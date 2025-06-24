Read all about Falkirk's St Francis Xavier Primary School picking up a gold award

A school is celebrating receiving a top award for encouraging reading amongst its pupils.

Pupils at St Francis Xavier’s Primary have recently received a prestigious gold award from the Scottish Book Trust’s Reading Schools programme.

Delighted at the achievement, Rebecca Murray, acting principal teacher, said: "The award recognises the school’s outstanding commitment to building a vibrant reading culture, where books are celebrated and reading is at the heart of school and community life.

"From book clubs and ‘Book Nooks’ to community events and random acts of literary kindness, the school has shown how reading can connect hearts and minds.

St Francis Primary's reading ambassadors are proud that their school has picked up a gold award. Pic: Michael Gillen

"This well-earned Gold Award is a celebration of creativity, compassion and the power of stories to bring people together.”

The Scottish Book Trust introduced the awards, which are funded by the Scottish Government, as research proves that reading for pleasure has positive impacts on learners' attainment across the curriculum, supporting wellbeing, critical thinking, creativity, empathy and resilience.