Queensferry sporting stars of the future

Meet our young football stars of the future who all currently turn out for the successful teams at Queensferry Community High School.

By Jill Buchanan
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 10:54 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 10:57 GMT
The school has been celebrating after the third team made it into a cup final this year.

Following a well fought league cup semi final against Edinburgh’s Bourghmuir High School, the S1 side from Queensferry secured their place in the final. The 6-2 scoreline included a hat-trick from McLaren.

Meanwhile, the senior boys are into the semi final of the Edinburgh Schools Plate following a 3-1 victory over Ross High with two goals for Niall and one for Zac.

Earlier this month the under 14 girls football team won through to the SPAR cup National finals.

However, it is not just at football that the pupils excel. Young Finlay Sharp, who qualified for the U13 boys 800m final at the Scottish National Indoor Athletics Championships came fourth in a very fast race with a personal best. Congratulations to the youngster for being fourth in Scotland.

In recent weeks pupils have also been busy taking part in netball and volleyball matches, as well as enjoying rugby training for boys and girls.

And not forgetting the dancers with the S3 Skills Academy recently taking their workshop to Kirkliston Primary School to work with P7 pupils.

If you would like your school football teams to feature in the Journal and Gazette in future weeks, send photographs and details to [email protected]

