Queensferry Primary Pupils Present £417 Cheque to Queensferry Care

Pupils from Queensferry Primary School today proudly presented a cheque for £417 to Queensferry Churches’ Care in the Community (Queensferry Care) at The Haven.

The funds, raised through a school-wide dress-down day, were handed over by students accompanied by their Head Teacher, Karen McGregor, to Community Fundraising Officer Lindsey Devin and Day Opportunities Support Worker Allison Hobbs.

The children were inspired to support Queensferry Care following Gillian Smith’s visit during her Run into Christmas and Dive into the New Year fundraising challenge. Gillian’s dedication to the Marcothon run and the teams enthusiasm for taking part in the Loony Dook captured the hearts of the students, who wanted to contribute to the cause.

The special moment follows an unforgettable event in December when the entire school lined their playground to cheer Gillian on as she completed one of her fastest runs yet. While no photos were captured that day, the memory of their support remains a cherished moment for the team.

Queensferry Primary School pupils present cheque to Allison and Lindsey at The Haven

“We were incredibly moved by the generosity and enthusiasm of the children at Queensferry Primary School,” said Lindsey Devin. “Their efforts demonstrate the power of community and the impact that even the youngest members of our society can have.”

The funds raised will help Queensferry Care continue delivering vital services, including day opportunities, befriending programmes, and meal clubs for the local community.