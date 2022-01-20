Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Extra day off confirmed for Falkirk schools

The proposal to swap the traditional May bank holiday for an extra date in June was agreed in August – but that was subject to an agreement with education staff where the holiday dates had already been published.

Early Learning Centres will also close on Thursday, June 2, but parents will be offered various options to choose from to make up for the loss of hours.

Director of Children’s Services Robert Naylor told members of Falkirk Council’s executive that the arrangements this year would mean that Falkirk schools would be “out of sync” with Stirling schools on both Monday, May2 and Thursday, June 2.