Pupils so proud of their 'new wheels' as Grangemouth's Carrongrange High secures minibus

Carrongrange High School now has a brand new Variety Club of Great Britain minibus sitting in the car park which will provide all pupils with transport to new and exciting adventures.

The Oxgang Road school certainly had to work hard to get the minibus – one of the world famous specially adapted Sunshine Coaches that are only given to

eligible schools and non-profit organisations working with disabled or disadvantaged children and young people.

Teacher Donna MacKenzie, a dab hand at applying for grants, started the ball rolling by completing the initial paperwork to apply to the Variety Club for the funding required.

Carrongrange High School pupils Ava and TJ show off the school's brand new minibus from the Variety Club of Great Britain (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Head teacher Janine Proudlock then had to undergo two rigorous interviews and a visit to the school by Variety Club representatives just to be in with a shout of securing the vehicle.

Even after they were picked as one of only three schools in Scotland eligible for a minibus, Carrongrange had to come up with a third of the cost themselves before they were handed the keys.

Money was raised through generous donations and sponsorship from activities including a West Highland Way walk, a half marathon and a 10k.

The effort was well worth it as the minibus has already proved invaluable, transporting the youngsters to their many carol singing engagements throughout the area in the last few weeks and will be available to take them on more adventures, including paddle boarding days out, when the weather warms up.

Cecilia Jenner, school resources manager, said: “This minibus has a hydraulic lift for wheelchair. It’s going to open up so many more opportunities for the pupils.”