Pupils enjoy summer break freedom as Falkirk Council look at plans for new fences

As youngsters enjoy the freedom of the summer holidays local authority planners are looking at proposals to construct new fences at two primary schools in the area.

Ameresco lodged two applications back in June, which were validated on Tuesday, July 15, to construct fencing at Bowhouse Primary School, in Tinto Drive, Grangemouth and at St Margaret’s Primary School, in Salmon Inn Road, Polmont.

According to their website, Ameresco is a leading UK energy service provider.

Last year the firm lodged applications with Falkirk Council to install solar power technology at premises in the local area.

The plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The majority of the applications were made for schools, including Bowhouse and St Margaret’s and Avonbridge Primary, Larbert Village Primary and Kinnaird Primary in Larbert.

Ameresco has been a “trusted sustainability partner across the United Kingdom” since 2014.

The firm states: “We are proud to partner with authorities and businesses across the country to bring decarbonised, resilient, and cost-savings solutions to fruition.

