Sacred Heart Primary's P3 and P4 Christmas party. Pictures: Michael Gillen.

Pupils at Grangemouth's Sacred Heart Primary enjoy their Christmas party

Youngsters in primary three and four at Sacred Heart Primary look to have enjoyed their end of term Christmas party.

By Fiona Dobie
4 minutes ago

The event was held at the Grangemouth school on Friday, December 16.

The pupils donned their sparkling and festive party clothes for the occasion.

Photographer Michael Gillen was there to capture these smiling faces of the youngsters who look to be having a great time with their friends.

1. Sacred Heart P3 and P4 Christmas party

Christmas jumpers were order of the day.

Photo: Michael Gillen

2. Sacred Heart P3 and P4 Christmas party

The young party-goers having fun.

Photo: Michael Gillen

3. Sacred Heart P3 and P4 Christmas party

Showing off some moves on the dance floor.

Photo: Michael Gillen

4. Sacred Heart P3 and P4 Christmas party

Pretty party dresses for the occasion.

Photo: Michael Gillen

