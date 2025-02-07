Pupil, 10, had knife in Falkirk Council primary school

Police were called to a Grangemouth primary school today (Friday) over reports that a pupil had a knife.

The child involved is 10-years-old and Police Scotland say they have spoken to their parents.

An email was sent out to parents and carers of all pupils at the school stating: “We are aware of a serious incident which happened in school today.

"Please be reassured that no one was harmed and that the necessary services were notified and action taken.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.20pm on Friday, February 7, we received a report of a child in possession of a knife at a school in the Grangemouth area.

“Officers spoke with the parents of the 10-year-old and police are working with partners in relation to the matter.”

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: "We were made aware of an incident at one of our schools today. No one was harmed and parents were informed.

"The matter was dealt with promptly in line with council policy and appropriate authorities were informed immediately.”

The incident comes as newly-released data shows there were 194 recorded crime cases involving Police Scotland where an offensive weapon was “used” in schools in the past three years.

It represented a 76 per cent rise on the 110 such incidents in the three years immediately before the Covid-19 pandemic.

There has also been an increase in the number of police incidents involving a bladed or pointed article being “used” in school when the three-year periods are compared, up from 84 to 99.

The figures were revealed in a response from Justice Secretary Angela Constance to a parliamentary question from Scottish Conservative education spokesman Miles Briggs.

They have emerged ahead of the 10th anniversary of the death of 16-year-old Aberdeen schoolboy Bailey Gwynne, who was stabbed to death by a fellow pupil during a fight at Cults Academy on October 28, 2015.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: "Weapons should never be in our schools, and that is why we are working hard to clamp down on the carrying of weapons.

“The number of recorded incidents of handling offensive weapons in schools in 2023-24 is down on the previous year and this is progress we are determined to build on. That’s why we’ve invested more than £4 million over the past two years to deliver the actions in the Violence Prevention Framework, including addressing youth violence, the carrying of weapons and violence in and around schools.