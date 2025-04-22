£259,000 of ECITB funding to help Forth Valley College attract next generation of engineers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Forth Valley College has received a £259,000 funding boost from the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) to help attract the next generation of engineers in Scotland’s Central Belt.

The college, which has campuses in Alloa, Falkirk and Stirling, has been awarded the funding after the ECITB pledged a further £2 million investment in its Regional Skills Hubs initiative.

The funding will support the purchase of augmented reality (AR) welding simulators and running training courses. It will also go towards outreach activities using a new, dual-branded vehicle and will support staffing costs, such as the appointment of a project manager and STEM outreach staff.

This comes off the back of the UK and Scottish Governments announcing a £225 million investment to transform the area into a hub for low-carbon and renewable energy.

The plan will support jobs, unlock investment and drive growth in the Grangemouth industrial cluster, which is supported by Forth Valley College.

ECITB Chief Executive Andrew Hockey said: “The ECITB is committed to playing its part in delivering the support necessary to make the vision of a thriving Grangemouth industrial cluster a reality for generations to come.

“Our career motivations study, Inspiring Directions, shows the industry is struggling to appeal to the general population, and in particular young people and women, to help plug looming workforce and skills shortages.

“This funding for Forth Valley College will help to support the long-term pipeline of new entrants to the engineering construction industry (ECI) and support inclusive growth.

“The new equipment and planned outreach work will also support under-represented groups to find a route into sustainable employment within the ECI.”

Planned activities

Forth Valley College (FVC) is also making a matched-funding contribution towards the purchase, delivery and installation of the AR equipment.

This will be used to deliver STEM workshops for women to help address gender imbalances in welding careers. These workshops will look to engage 300 young women in hands-on AR sessions.

In its first year, around 240 school pupils will get involved in a series of interactive workshops, mini competitions and an awards ceremony to help attract more young people to jobs in engineering construction.

With the equipment being mobile, the college will engage with under-represented groups in community settings through Local Employability Partnerships (LEPs) and initiatives such as Greener Grangemouth.

FVC will also collaborate with industry to bring real-world insights into the classroom, using guest speakers, career talks and mentorship opportunities that connect learners with professionals in fields like renewable energy and advanced engineering.

Supporting workforce development

ECITB Regional Skills Hub funding is designed to boost training provider capacity and grow new entrant numbers in industrial cluster hot spots and other major engineering construction centres of activity to help address skills shortages in the industry.

Regional Skills Hub funding of between £50,000 and £500,000 is available to ECI projects that meet set criteria. The FVC bid is the latest to have its proposal approved by the ECITB Board.

The college is a leading provider of further and higher education, offering a wide range of courses and training opportunities in the heart of Central Scotland.

Principal Kenny MacInnes said: “As part of our work helping to establish a sustainable talent pipeline for Scotland’s engineering construction industry, this programme will create a steady flow of skilled entrants equipped to meet evolving industry demands.

“Through outreach activities and gender-specific workshops, we aim to foster greater inclusivity, offering women early exposure to traditionally male-dominated fields and encouraging long-term gender balance within the industry.

“By enhancing the skills base around Grangemouth, our initiative aligns closely with UK and Scottish Government policies that emphasise Grangemouth’s strategic role as a hub for industrial activity and innovation.

“The programme’s training and upskilling activities will support the workforce development essential for Grangemouth’s sustained growth and contribute to Scotland’s net zero transition objectives.”

Find out more about Regional Skills Hub Funding at: www.ecitb.org.uk/working-for-industry/regional-skillls-hub-funding/