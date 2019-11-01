Provost gives a real Falkirk welcome to twinning friends from Germany

Two special visitors from Germany were given a warm Falkirk welcome when they visited the town during a coach tour of Scotland last week.

They were clearly delighted to be met by Provost Billy Buchanan in full civic regalia, along with council leader Cecil Meiklejohn and others.

The Falkirk - Odenwald declaration of friendship.

The pair were in Falkirk to mark the 50th anniversary of the twinning between the town and Odenwald in Germany,.

Detlef Kuhn, the vice chairman of Odenwald’s Schottland Vereinigung (twinning organisation), was presented with a commemorative quaich by the Provost - along with a bow tie in Bonnybridge tartan.

The importance of the link between the two areas, forged half a century ago, was reinforced at a special civic reception in the municipal buildings.

There was also an exchange of the Certificates of Declaration of continuing friendship between Falkirk Council and the Odenwaldkreis.

Flashback to earlier this year when a special tree was planted in Germany to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Falkirk - Odenwald friendship agreement.

During their trip the German visitors also took in not only the Trossachs and Edinburgh but also key Falkirk landmarks including the Kelpies, the Falkirk Wheel and Callendar House.

The visit followed a memorable 50th anniversary tour to Germany by Falkirk’s Odenwald Association earlier this year, involving several local musical groups and a special Scottish night entertainment.

Taking part were the Jenkins School of Highland Dancing, Falkirk Junior Gaelic Choir, local bands The Tonkerers, Glenbervie Folk Duo, and Lads wi’ Gear, and assorted parents and friends.