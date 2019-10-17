Primary 1 photos: 81 new classes at Falkirk district schools

It’s an exciting time in any young person’s life, going to primary school for the very first time.

Our photographers have been out capturing the Primary 1 classes at schools across the Falkirk Herald circulation area, and we present them here in this gallery for everyone to enjoy. You can order a copy of the pictures HERE

1. Airth Picture by Michael Gillen. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

2. Antonine Picture by Michael Gillen. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

3. Avonbridge Picture by Michael Gillen. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

4. Bainsford Picture by Michael Gillen. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

View more