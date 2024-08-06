Praise for pupils across Falkirk Council area as SQA exam results arrive

Hundreds of youngsters across the district received their SQA exam results today.

The wait was finally over and for some there was delight as they achieved the grades they were looking for, but some had disappointment. However, the message has been that they shouldn’t be downhearted as there are lots of options available and support is on offer.

There was an anxious wait for some after receiving emails from the SQA with a blank space where their grades should have been.

Many youngsters were sent a text which did include their results, but others did not.

Eva Miller-Watt,18, is doing an off-shore apprenticeship in Aberdeen, Máté Novák, 17, will study medicine in Edinburgh and Morven Nash, 18, will be studying photography in Glasgow. Pic: Michael Gillen

SQA chief executive Fiona Robertson has since apologised following complaints from pupils and parents. The body later said emails had been resent and the issue was resolved.

In the Falkirk Council area the number of pupils receiving A to C grades in their Highers was 72.3 per cent.

The Scottish average this year was 74.9 per cent this year, down from 77.1 per cent last year, following the end of “sensitive” grading that took account of the impact of the pandemic.

At the bottom of the table was Angus, where the pass rate at Higher was 65.8 per cent and in Clackmannanshire it was 68 per cent.

Delighted Máté Novák, Eva Miller-Watt and Morven Nash from Bo'ness Academy are happy with their SQA results which arrived today. Pic: Michael Gillen

At the other end of the scale, East Renfrewshire was at 84.9 per cent and East Dunbartonshire at 81.8 per cent.

Falkirk Council has said an initial analysis of the results shows several positive trends with Higher awards in line with last year’s performance and Advanced Higher awards exceeding pre-Covid levels.

National 5 results in S4 are better than last year’s results and comparable to pre-Covid levels.

The work of all pupils has been praised by the council’s education spokesperson, Councillor Iain Sinclair, who said: "Congratulations to all our young people who received their SQA exam results today. You should be very proud of the hard work you have put in and what you have achieved.

Falkirk Council's spokesperson for climate change Councillor Iain Sinclair

"We also recognise the wide variety of achievements that take place throughout the year as schools provide a broad range of pathways for learners enabling our young people to achieve positive destinations. Praise, too, must be given to the teachers, parents and carers who have taught, encouraged, and supported you to achieve your personal best.”

This is the first year since 2019 and the following year’s pandemic where the exam diet took place without course modifications.

Falkirk Council said the results are the first snapshot of attainment and achievement for the 2024/25 session. A comprehensive analysis of the overall attainment will be conducted when the Insight School Leavers Data is published in February. This analysis will include SQA results, HNCs, apprenticeships and other qualifications and information about the destinations of our school leavers.

All 145,000 exam candidates will be sent a copy of their results certificate to their home address.

The exam body’s candidate advice line opened at 8am today with the free appeal’s service from 9am.

Alastair McKenzie, liaison manager for Falkirk at SQA said: “Candidates with concerns about their National 5, Higher, or Advanced Higher grades can appeal their grade for free. I would encourage anyone considering an appeal to speak to their teacher or lecturer and discuss their options with them first.

“Candidates should also look out for the ‘Your Results’ guide which will be included alongside their Scottish Qualifications Certificate. It can also be viewed now online. In it there is useful information about how their exams and coursework have been marked, how their grades have been decided, deadlines for appeals, and what to do if they have any questions about their results.”

Congratulating pupils on their achievement, the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), the country’s largest teaching union, has also warned that a worrying increase in the poverty-related attainment gap must be tackled as a matter of urgency, including through qualifications and assessment reform.

EIS General Secretary Andrea Bradley said: “We cannot forget that this cohort of candidates experienced significant disruption to their education not so long ago.

“Students’ successes in achieving these qualifications have come in the midst of the worst cost-of-living crisis in living memory, at a time when education, and students and their families, are still struggling in many respects to recover from the long-term damaging impacts of the global pandemic. The results are a testament to the resilience of students and their families, and to the dedication and determination of the teachers, lecturers and support staff who have supported them at a time of swingeing cuts to education that put students and staff alike under extreme pressure.

“The significant rise in the achievement of vocational qualifications is welcome and reflects an appetite among many students for a senior phase which is more flexible and tailored to their individual needs and interests.

“This trend, coupled with the widening of the poverty-related attainment gap, which the Scottish government has previously pledged to eliminate, further highlights the need for substantial additional investment in Scottish education, its schools and its professional teaching workforce to ensure that all young people receive the support they need and deserve.”

Parents and pupils with questions regarding this year’s exam results are encouraged to contact their schools directly.

Additionally, the SQA’s Candidate Advice Line is available at 0345 279 1000. The Skills Development Scotland advice line can be reached at 0808 100 8000 and will be open 8am to 8pm today and tomorrow, and from 9am to 5pm on Thursday and Friday, August 8 and 9.