Praise for Falkirk district pupils as exam results announced

The wait was finally over for hundreds of pupils across the district as they received their exam results today.

For some there was delight as they achieved the grades they were looking for, while for others there was some disappointment as envelopes dropped through letterboxes and texts and emails popped into inboxes.

However, the message is that they shouldn’t be downhearted as there are lots of options available and support is on offer.

In the Falkirk Council area, the number of pupils receiving A to C grades in their Highers was 73.9 per cent – up from last year’s 72.3 per cent.

Pupils at Larbert High School received their exam results on Tuesday morning. (Pic: Falkirk Council)

The Scottish average this year was 75.9 per cent, up from 74.9 per cent in 2024.

While the number achieving A to C grades in Advanced Highers locally was 75.2 per cent this year – an increase from 73.4 per cent last year.

The Scottish average for Advanced Highers was 76.7 per cent compared to 75.3 per cent in 2024.

Falkirk Council said that initial analysis of this year’s results is positive with early data showing a strong overall performance.

Hundreds of students across the Falkirk area were receiving their results on Tuesday, including these pupils from Larbert High. (Pic: Falkirk Council)

In S4 – when most pupils sit SCQF Level 3, 4 or 5 qualifications – performance has improved across the board since last year, with each key indicator improving by at least 1.83 percentage points.

While in S5 and S6 – when most pupils sit SCQF Level 5, 6 or 7 qualifications – performance has “similarly improved” since 2024.

‘Higher’ presentation levels increased by over 350 qualifications this year and the pass rate – those attaining grades A to C – also went up by 2.32 per cent.

The pass rate (grades A to C) for Advanced Higher qualifications also increased this year by 1.76 per cent.

Councillor Iain Sinclair, Falkirk Council’s spokesperson for education, said: “These results reflect the hard work and commitment of young people across Falkirk, supported by school staff and families. It’s encouraging to see improvements across all stages, and I want to congratulate everyone involved.

“We’ll continue working to make sure every young person has the support they need to reach positive destinations, whatever path they choose.”

Jon Reid, Falkirk’s director of education added: “Although we are celebrating significant improvements in this first release of SQA data, a full analysis will be undertaken of our overall performance when the School Leavers Data is published later in the school year.

“While today’s performance reflects strong results in traditional National Qualifications, we look forward to gaining a fuller picture of our successes - including achievements in wider SQA qualifications, HNCs, apprenticeships, and accreditations through other awards providers.”

Today’s results come after a long – and likely anxious – wait for students since sitting their exams back in April and May.

Donna Stewart, Scotland’s Chief Examining Officer, has praised students this year. She said: “Scotland’s learners should be rightly proud today – and we are proud of them.

“Their hard work and commitment has made 2025 a landmark year. The rise in overall attainment at all three National Qualification levels will rightly be welcomed in classrooms and staffrooms across Scotland. Higher entries have also risen beyond 200,000 for the first time since Curriculum for Excellence was introduced.

“The number of vocational and technical qualifications passed the 100,000 landmark for the first time, with record numbers of learners embracing the wide range of skills-based learning that schools, colleges, teachers and lecturers are working so hard to offer and that employers are crying out for.

“2025 has also seen the poverty-related attainment gap narrow at all levels of national qualifications. We welcome that progress towards the shared national mission to reduce inequality.

“All of those achievements are to be celebrated – and they belong to Scotland’s learners. I also want to thank my fellow teachers, not only the thousands of them who also play a critical role as SQA markers and so make Results Day possible but every educator across Scotland for the work they do every day to support learners.”

The exam body’s candidate advice line opened at 8am today with the free appeal’s service from 9am.

The SQA’s candidate advice line – which can be reached on 0345 279 1000 – will be open from 8.30am to 5.30pm daily until Friday, August 8.

Any parents or pupils involved in this year’s diet of exams who have queries regarding their results is urged to contact their school directly.

The Skills Development Scotland (SDS) results helpline is also open this week with careers advisers offering help with their options and next steps after receiving their results.

The helpline can be reached by calling 0800 100 8000. It will be open from 8am to 8pm on Tuesday, August 5 and Wednesday, August 6. It will also be open between 9am and 5pm on Thursday, August 7 and Friday, August 8.

The team will be able to provide impartial career information, advice and guidance including information on colleges and universities, UCAS Confirmation and Clearing, apprenticeships, jobs and other training, volunteering or staying on at school.