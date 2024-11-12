Poverty attainment gap in Falkirk Council schools 'still wide' but narrowing
The gap was recorded as 27.15 percentage points in Falkirk in 21/22 results, while this decreased to 17.79 percentage points in 22/23 and is expected to reduce by a further percentage point when the most up-to-date figures are published in March.
Members of Falkirk Council’s Scrutiny Committee were given the information today (Tuesday) as part of the annual standards and quality report.
They heard that a focus on literacy in schools where there are higher levels of deprivation has been paying off.
The Scottish Government provides money to help close the poverty-related attainment gap through its Strategic Equity Fund and members were told the money in Falkirk has helped to focus on literacy.
Scott Lavery, quality improvement manager, explained that the money was used for extra staff to work mainly with staff in schools that have the highest levels of deprivation and it has had “a really positive impact on improving outcomes”.
Members heard there are now plans to roll the project out to include numeracy over the next year.
The report also notes that the data shows school leavers going on to ‘positive destinations’ – either in work, training or education – rose from 94.2 per cent 95.4 per cent.
Falkirk also saw 85.5 per cent of pupils progress to higher education, compared to 81 per cent nationally, which Provost Robert Bissett said was “excellent”.
He asked if there was a plan to maintain this high standard and was told that this year’s figures, which will be made published next year, are expected to show further improvement.
Director of education, Jon Reid, said this was “really good news for Falkirk and for Falkirk’s young people”.
