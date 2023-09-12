Positive report for Falkirk district primary as good progress has been made

Slamannan Primary. (Pic: Google Maps)

Slamannan Primary School and early years centre received a poor inspection report in 2018, which said that pupils were not being challenged enough and older pupils were not being prepared for high school.

Follow-up inspections were put on hold by the coronavirus pandemic but when the inspectors finally returned in November 2021 they found very positive changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of Falkirk Council’s Scrutiny Committee heard on Thursday that since then, the council’s team of Children’s Services advisers continued to work closely with the school’s staff with progress being reported to Education Scotland.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The committee heard that the national watchdog is now satisfied that the school and nursery will continue to improve without further involvement from them.

In a letter, parents at the school were told: “After reviewing the evidence, we are now confident Slamannan Primary School has the capacity to continue to improve and we will publish no further reports in relation to the April 2018 Education Scotland inspection report. Officers from Falkirk Council will continue to work with the school to ensure progress continues.”

Acting head of education, Rhona Jay, commended the headteacher and staff for their professionalism and resilience during such an extended period of scrutiny and their commitment to bringing about improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the committee thanked the staff for all the hard work that had resulted in “a good news story”.

Independent councillor Brian McCabe asked how the staff handled the pressure that was brought by external inspections.