Police Scotland recruits youth volunteers in Falkirk

Teenagers from the eight Falkirk district high schools are now part of the Police Scotland family.

Some 22 youngsters from Falkirk High, Braes High, Graeme High, Grangemouth High, Larbert High, Denny High, St Mungo’s and Bo’ness Academy recently enjoyed a passing out parade.

And they are now rolling up their sleeves as qualified members of the Police Scotland Youth Volunteers (PSYV) Falkirk group.

The teenagers will be carrying out a variety of tasks in the community – from raising funds for their own equipment to assisting stewards at a variety of local events.

But it was at the Helix that the PSYV group first got their hands truly dirty!

We met up with PC Ian Bleakley, the group co-ordinator, and some of the team as they planted seeds at the major tourist attraction – with a helping hand from Falkirk Community Trust gardeners.

It was the first of many tasks the youngsters, who have undergone police training for the last four months, will undertake in the next few years.

Ian explained: “The PSYV scheme was introduced by the Scottish Government at the Commonwealth Games in 2014 and there are now around 40 groups operating across Scotland.

“Falkirk is one of the last areas to introduce it and I applied to lead the team.

“Initially, that meant touring all the high schools to promote PSYV and asking interested pupils to fill out an application form.

“In discussion with head teachers and teachers, we then selected 22 pupils to take part.

“Since November, we’ve met once a week in St Mungo’s for the training, which is loosely based on police training.

“Pupils have learned the phonetic alphabet and how to use two-way radios and police notebooks, as well as marching drills.

“The aim was to give them the skills and knowledge they needed to go out and volunteer in the community.

“A passing out ceremony was held in St Mungo’s on March 25, which allowed pupils and parents to celebrate their progress.

“They also received their first Saltire Award for volunteering for 25 hours.

“Now, the hard work will really begin as they will be out volunteering at a variety of events locally.

“All of the youngsters are aged 13 to 16 (S2 to S4) and the plan is for them to stay in the group until they turn 18 years old, when they can apply to become an adult volunteer, if they want to, and help other pupils.

“It’s a great way for pupils to gain new skills and life experience, as well as improving their CVs.”

At the Helix, the PSYV group helped gardeners plant wildflower seeds to improve the natural habitat for local wildlife.

The team returned to the Kelpies on April 11 to help marshal the Walk for Parkinson’s and travelled to Grangemouth on April 14 to assist with the Round the Houses 10K.

A bag-packing fundraiser will also be staged at Sainsbury’s in Denny on April 27 – to raise funds for the group’s own equipment, including leaflets, lost wristbands and waterproof gear.

Ian added: “We don’t want to rely on other resources – we want to cover the costs on our own, if possible.”

While taking a breather at the Helix visitor centre, we spoke to two of the young PSYV recruits.

Bryce Bissett (16) is a fourth year pupil at Falkirk High School who already has his career path set out.

He said: “I want to join the police when I leave school and I’m doing a police studies course at Forth Valley College next year which will hopefully help.

“But I thought this would give me insight into helping people and working in the community.

“The training was good as we learned how to use the radios and take notes.

“But it was fun being able to finally volunteer at the Helix and learn what the gardeners do on a day to day basis.

“It felt good to be able to lend a hand and, in future, I’ll be able to say I planted that wee bit!”

Alexander Lumsden (13), an S2 pupil at Braes High, applied for the PSYV group to gain more life experience.

He explained: “I was speaking to the police officer at our school and he thought it would be good for me to try this. I’m really pleased I did.

“I’ve learned a lot, as well as making new friends too.

“It’s a great opportunity to do something you wouldn’t normally get a chance to do – it’s great experience.”

Volunteers from across Scotland

The Police Scotland Youth Volunteers (PSYV) are groups of up to 24 young people based across Scotland.

Supported by adult volunteers and led by a police constable, volunteers help at community and national events.

The PSYV programme aims to strengthen the relationship with the police and young people, breaking down barriers and promoting positive role models.

It also offers a practical way for young people to understand policing by supporting officers in their local area.

And it gives young people a chance to have their voices heard, as well as encouraging them to be good citizens.

The programme is open to all young people aged 13 to 18, giving them an insight into policing in Scotland and to participate positively within their communities.

Each PSYV group is co-ordinated by a police officer, who is supported by a team of adult volunteers from all walks of life who bring their own skills and flare to each group.

Initially formed as part of the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, those pilot groups have since grown and there are now around 40 all over the country.

Falkirk is one of the last to be formed, with Stirling due to launch in the summer.

Groups have volunteered at numerous local fairs and fetes across the country.

They have also attended and assisted Police Scotland at many high profile events including The Wickerman Festival, T in the Park, The Open, the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo and the Scottish Airshow.

The range of duties completed has been extensive and offers Police Scotland a great conduit to positively engage with Scotland’s young people.