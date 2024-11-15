Police Scotland launch road safety contest with partners for Falkirk area schools

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Keeping youngsters safe on the roads around their schools is a priority of Falkirk Community Policing team.

To coincide with Road Safety Week which takes place from November 17-23, officers are highlighting the importance of being a responsible road user around about schools in Falkirk.

They want to get home the message that drivers should not block school crossings or speed and should take care to park legally particularly at pick up and drop off times.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Young people under 16 are amongst the most vulnerable road users and children account for a high percentage of road casualties each year. It’s important that we do what we can to keep them safe.”

PC Miller with pupils from Laurieston Primary and the partners in the road safety competition. Pic: Contributed

In conjunction with Falkirk Delivers, McGills Buses, and Falkirk Council’s schools, the community police team are running a competition for primary school children in the area to design a poster highlighting the importance of being a responsible road user near to schools.

Some primary schools have already signed up to be involved but for those children whose school is not taking part they can submit their entries at Falkirk Police Station.

Entries close on Friday, November 29.

PC Miller from the Falkirk Community team helped the “amazing” junior road safety officers from Laurieston Primary School, teaching them about road safety and carrying out a speed check, seeing what police can do to reduce risk on the roads.

Midland Bluebird have also donated a number of hi-vis vests to keep the children visible and safe.