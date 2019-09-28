Playpen Café boost for Kincardine kids

Community venture the Playpen Café has been awarded £5,000 by the Coalfields Regeneration Trust (CRT) to help support parents, carers and children in Kincardine.

Premises have been found locally for Playpen to buy which require refurbishment, including the development of a commercial kitchen for the café.

Now, thanks to the grant, the project can get properly underway.

Playpen supports parental mental health and wellbeing in an open and welcoming environment that allows children to socialise with their peers from a young age.

Last year Playpen ran a pilot of pop-ups in temporary venues offering family events, parental support classes, after school clubs, evening programmes and play facilities for young children.

The success of the pilot has led to the planned development of the programme in permanent premises in Kincardine which will house games areas, a sensory room and a variety of toys to encourage children’s development.

Alexandra Ostroumoff-Croucher of Playpen said: “We are really grateful to CRT for awarding us the £5,000 grant that will make it possible to create a permanent home in Kincardine for the Playpen Café.

“Our service provides much-needed support for parents, carers and children in the area.”

Nicky Wilson, CRT Scotland trustee, said: “We’re delighted to support the Playpen Café. The pilot pop-ups it ran last year demonstrated the need for such a service for children and carers in Kincardine.