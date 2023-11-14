Plans have been lodged to expand nursery play area near Falkirk FC stadium
League leading Falkirk FC have been getting quite expansive on the pitch this season and now a nusery based at the team’s home stadium is looking to increase its play area.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Little Stars Stirling Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Wednesday, November 8 to extend their child’s play area and boundary fencing on land to the south of Falkirk Stadium.
The proposal, which has a determination deadline of January 7, 2024, is listed to be dealt with by local authority planning officers acting under delegated powers.