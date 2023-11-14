News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Plans have been lodged to expand nursery play area near Falkirk FC stadium

League leading Falkirk FC have been getting quite expansive on the pitch this season and now a nusery based at the team’s home stadium is looking to increase its play area.
By James Trimble
Published 14th Nov 2023, 14:52 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 14:52 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Little Stars Stirling Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Wednesday, November 8 to extend their child’s play area and boundary fencing on land to the south of Falkirk Stadium.

The proposal, which has a determination deadline of January 7, 2024, is listed to be dealt with by local authority planning officers acting under delegated powers.

Related topics:Falkirk Council