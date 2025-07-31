Plans for P1-3 pupils to return to Maddiston Primary after summer holidays are 'on track'

With just a few weeks of the school holidays left, Falkirk Council has confirmed that work to ensure some pupils can return to Maddiston Primary in August is ‘on track’.

The school has been closed since February with around 500 pupils and 50 staff decanted to other schools across the district after extensive investigations identified widespread structural defects, initially uncovered after damage caused by Strom Eowyn earlier this year.

However, in June the council said that the site will be unlikely to reopen to all pupils before August 2026 although it said plans were being made for some of the young learners to return to the site in Glendevon Drive after the summer holidays.

In an update sent to parents and carers this week, Jon Reid, director of education, offered reassurance that “progress is being made”.

Work is ongoing at Maddiston Primary School to enable some pupils to return after the summer, while the main school building remains closed for extensive repairs. Pic: Michael Gillen

He said: “Through our regular Incident Management Team meetings we have continued to work closely with colleagues across the council and with external partners to ensure that everything is in place for the safe return of pupils in P1-3. This work is being closely supported by specialist expertise, including structural engineering, architecture, building surveying, clerk of works oversight and services engineering.

“As you will have seen, there is still a lot of activity on the site, and while the area may currently look untidy, I want to reassure you that progress is being made.”

Under the proposals for the forthcoming academic year, the council will be able to make use of the new extension and the modular buildings.

The intake of new P1 will form three classes and be in the extension, as will two P2 classes, while a P2/3 class and two P3 classes will be in the modular classrooms.

For the rest of the school, two P4 and two P5 classes will be at Wallacestone Primary, while two P6 and two P7 classes will be at Bantaskin Primary.

Children in the Timezone and Inclusion class will remain at Moray Primary and Carrongrange High as they were before the summer.

Mr Reid said that “a key step in our preparations” will be additional modular units being placed on site, which is scheduled for Monday, August 4.

Mr Reid added: “We remain on track with the plans we shared in June, and the school will be in touch with any further details or arrangements as required. We know this has been a challenging period for everyone and we are grateful for your continued patience and support as we work hard to ensure a smooth start of the new term.”

Councillors heard in June that the mortar used in the construction of the school was “significantly deficient, providing inadequate bonding to the surrounding stone”. They heard the estimated cost of rectifying the situation is around £5 million.