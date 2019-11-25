Plans for Falkirk Council nursery in Callendar Business Park on hold after flood damage

Plans to create a new Falkirk Council nursery in Callendar Business Park were dealt a blow when it was revealed that damage done by flooding would take the cost of building work to £600,000.

Head of educational planning and resources, Gary Greenhorn, told members of the Education, Children and Young People executive that the work to transform the former DWP nursery had been put on hold for the moment as it was just too expensive.

But he hoped that once the result of various tenders to build other new nurseries was known they would be able to find the cash for the project.

For the most part, however, Mr Greenhorn was very upbeat as he reported progress in the council’s massive expansion of nursery provision, funded by the Scottish government.

He told members that the new early years centre in Kinnaird would now be known as Kinnaird Waters ELC after a public vote, while the new centre in Bonnybridge would be named Bonnypark.

Hallglen, once opened, will be known as Glenburn Early Years Centre, but members heard that work has been delayed by two weeks due to recent heavy rainfall, and is now expected to be completed in February.

Progress was also reported on the design for the Inchclair amalgamated site, which has been agreed and will be put out to tender, with the hope that construction work will start in April next year.

Mr Greenhorn promised parents would be consulted before pupils and staff are decanted to other establishments from April – June 2020.

He also reported that staff and pupils have now been successfully decanted to Queen Street and the tender for the demolition work has been issued.

It’s hoped the work will be completed over four weeks in January 2020.

Work on the design brief and specification for Carron Primary and Carronshore Primary are also going out to tender.

Other projects are in the pipeline for St Margaret’s Primary School and Moray Primary School, where officers are looking at expanding the number and type of places on offer.

An expansion at Denny Primary School has been moved to August 2020, as

work is required to upgrade the current boiler/plantroom at the school.

This work, to avoid disruption to pupils, can only be undertaken during

Summer 2020.

Councillor David Alexander congratulated Mr Greenhorn on his team on delivering such a massive and complex operation with so few setbacks.

Mr Greenhorn promised that his team are now looking at ways in which the new nurseries could be used by the community and he will bring a report to the next meeting.