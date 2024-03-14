Pitlochry date for Denny High pupils taking part in the National Theatre's Connections Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The festival, which takes place at Pitlochry Festival Theatre on April 12 and 13, showcases the best of exciting young acting talent from across Scotland.

The local school pupils will perform in the venue’s Studio alongside groups from Forfar and Aberdeen as they perform the Scottish premieres of the new plays ‘The Sad Club’ by Luke Barnes and Adam Pleeth; ‘Back in the Day’ by Yasmeen Khan; ‘Age is Revolting’ by Abi Zakarian and ‘Replica’ by Titas Halder.

Now in its 29th year, Connections 2024 draws together ten new plays from some of the UK’s most talented and popular playwrights for young people, between the ages of 13 and 19, to perform.

Members of Denny High Drama Club will be performing in Pitlochry as part of National Theatre's Connections Festival next month. (Pic: submitted)

The plays are for a new generation of theatre-makers who want to ask questions, challenge assertions and test boundaries, and for those who love to invent and imagine a world of possibilities.

They offer young performers an engaging and diverse range of material to perform, read or study. And the young people also have the opportunity to engage in all aspects of the theatre making process on and off stage, including costume, lighting and set design.

Alison May, director of Denny High Drama Club, said: “Denny High Drama Club are excited to be performing in a wonderful professional theatre space in the beautiful town of Pitlochry and we have really enjoyed working on such a fun play to get extra-curricular drama back as a vital part of our school community.

"We are also really looking forward to the workshops and getting to meet theatre professionals and the other performing groups during the festival weekend.”

The school's drama club have been busy rehearsing for their performance at the festival in April. (Pic: submitted)

Deborah Dickinson, Pitlochry Festival Theatre producer, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Denny High Drama Club to perform at the National Theatre Connections Festival at Pitlochry Festival Theatre this spring. It is our second year of being part of this amazing nationwide festival and we are thrilled to be championing the talent of young people in Scotland by showcasing their work in our Studio theatre. We are looking forward to the theatre being full of youthful energy and enthusiasm and seeing some great shows.”