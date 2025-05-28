Pitch Perfect! Comely Park Glee Choir Strikes a Chord and Heads to the Finals
After weeks of rehearsals, powerhouse performances, and pitch-perfect harmonies, the talented glee choir has sung their way into the finals of the Frisson Foundation Glee competition!
With energy, teamwork, and sheer vocal brilliance, they wowed the judges and the audience alike in the semi-final round.
Their passion for music and commitment to every performance has truly paid off.
As they prepare for the final showdown at the Usher Halls in Edinburgh on 22nd June we couldn’t be prouder of what they’ve accomplished so far.
Let’s cheer them on as they aim for the top spot—go CPS Glee choir!