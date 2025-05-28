Pitch Perfect! Comely Park Glee Choir Strikes a Chord and Heads to the Finals

After weeks of rehearsals, powerhouse performances, and pitch-perfect harmonies, the talented glee choir has sung their way into the finals of the Frisson Foundation Glee competition!

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With energy, teamwork, and sheer vocal brilliance, they wowed the judges and the audience alike in the semi-final round.

Their passion for music and commitment to every performance has truly paid off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As they prepare for the final showdown at the Usher Halls in Edinburgh on 22nd June we couldn’t be prouder of what they’ve accomplished so far.

Let’s cheer them on as they aim for the top spot—go CPS Glee choir!